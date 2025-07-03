Police continue search for missing man, last seen in Arundel - photos

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:50 BST
It’s the second day police are looking for a missing man, last seen in Arundel.

Sussex Police offciers are looking for 37-year-old Samuel, from Calcot, Berkshire.

The man was last seen in the Whiteways Lodge car park, Arundel, around 10.30am to 11am on June 30, according to Police.

He is 5’ 8”, with short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black jumper, a grey and khaki T-shirt, black mid-length shorts and black Nike Huarache trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for his welfare. If you see him, phone 999 immediately quoting serial 531 of 30/06.”

Freelance Sussex Photographer Eddie Mitchell said fourteen police cars were at the scene looking for the missing man.

The police were seen at Whiteways car park in Arundel, West Sussex.

Police continue search for missing man - in photos

