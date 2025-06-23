The police had to use 'large number of resources' to help find missing children on West Wittering beach over the weekend.

With Sussex basking in temperatures up to – and briefly above – 30 degrees Celsius, beaches across the coast were flooded with people.

West Wittering’s beach car park was sold out and people were asked to ‘please do not travel to the area without a pre-booked ticket’.

The police also issued an advisory notice on Saturday (June 21).

"We know lots of you will be heading to the beach over the weekend, but lovely weather like this means long queues heading to West Wittering in West Sussex, and very crowded beaches,” a social media post read.

"If you are planning on heading there, please remain vigilant regarding the location of your children.

"We have had multiple reports come through to Sussex Police of parents losing sight of their children and being unable to find them due to how busy the beach becomes, which has required a large number of resources to assist them in being reunited with families.

“Please note that pre-booking at West Wittering may also be sold out when the weather is hot as the beach has reached its capacity. If this is the case, please consider alternatives to visiting West Wittering.

The West Wittering Beach Facebook page warned that people trying to visit, without a pre-booked ticket, would be ‘refused entry’ – as there ‘is no alternative parking in the local area’.