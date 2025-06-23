Police had to use 'large number of resources' to help find missing children on Sussex beach

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 08:58 BST

The police had to use 'large number of resources' to help find missing children on West Wittering beach over the weekend.

With Sussex basking in temperatures up to – and briefly above – 30 degrees Celsius, beaches across the coast were flooded with people.

West Wittering’s beach car park was sold out and people were asked to ‘please do not travel to the area without a pre-booked ticket’.

The police also issued an advisory notice on Saturday (June 21).

The police had to use 'large number of resources' to help find missing children on West Wittering beach over the weekend. (Stock image / Sussex World)placeholder image
"We know lots of you will be heading to the beach over the weekend, but lovely weather like this means long queues heading to West Wittering in West Sussex, and very crowded beaches,” a social media post read.

"If you are planning on heading there, please remain vigilant regarding the location of your children.

"We have had multiple reports come through to Sussex Police of parents losing sight of their children and being unable to find them due to how busy the beach becomes, which has required a large number of resources to assist them in being reunited with families.

“Please note that pre-booking at West Wittering may also be sold out when the weather is hot as the beach has reached its capacity. If this is the case, please consider alternatives to visiting West Wittering.

The West Wittering Beach Facebook page warned that people trying to visit, without a pre-booked ticket, would be ‘refused entry’ – as there ‘is no alternative parking in the local area’.

