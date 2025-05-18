The police have issued a statement after a woman was hospitalised, following a party in Chichester.

It comes after allegations of spiking were made.

"Police were made aware of a woman who had been taken to hospital on Friday, May 16 at around 8.50pm, following attending a party in Grove Road, Chichester,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"Concerns that the woman may have been spiked were raised, however at this time, no evidence of spiking has been identified.”

The police encouraged anyone with information to make themselves known.

You can do so online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 1495 of 17/05, police said.