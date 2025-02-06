Police officers have been carrying out investigations on Thursday (February 6) after a fire was reported overnight at Victoria Court in Clifton Road.

Residents were reportedly evacuated after the latest fire – the fifth since late December.

Photos taken on Thursday show a heavily fire-damaged window, with a police car stationed outside.

Scenes of crime, forensic officers have also been collecting evidence from the scene.

The daughter of a pensioner, who lives at the property, said her mother is living in constant fear.

“A couple of weeks ago it was my mum’s flat that was set on fire,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

"I’ve installed cameras outside my mum’s for her safety – she is literally terrified of living there.

"Last night’s fire was in the ground floor flats, by the main front door

“There was an evacuation and it is badly damaged.

"It’s terrible. Something needs to be done.”

Speaking before the latest incident, Detective Sergeant Harry Mansbridge from Worthing CID said: “We understand the concerns of residents and have been working hard to identify the person or persons responsible.

“We are aware of other reports at this address which are being treated as linked.

“We are continuing to investigate the matters, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“This includes anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious at the address or in the area at the time.”

1 . Another fire reported at block of flats in Worthing Police officers have been carrying out investigations on Thursday (February 6) after a fire was reported overnight at Victoria Court in Clifton Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

