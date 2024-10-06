Police investigating dramatic car fire in Polegate

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 12:16 GMT
Police are investigating the circumstances behind a dramatic car fire discovered in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, October 6).

Police responded to a report that a business had been broken into in the Chaucer Industrial Estate, Polegate, at about 1.20am.

A search was undertaken and no one was located inside the premises or in the nearby area, Sussex Police confirmed.

During the search, a vehicle ‘fully engulfed in flames’ was discovered.

Crews from Eastbourne Fire Station were dispatched and successfully extinguished the blaze.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Upon arrival, firefighters found a private vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

“The crew used a hose reel jet, along with breathing apparatus and forcible entry tools, to safely bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby property.

"Hydraulic lifting equipment was also deployed to assist in the firefighting effort.

“The fire was successfully extinguished, no casualties were reported, and is under investigation.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances, and ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact police.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 61 of 06/10.”

