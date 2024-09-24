Police issue urgent appeal for teenager missing from East Sussex

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a teenager who has gone missing from East Sussex.

Kai, 14, was last on Monday, September 23 in Ringmer a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing 14-year-old Kai?

"He was last seen on Monday evening (23 September) in Ringmer.

"Kai is 5’ 9”, with brown curly hair, green/blue eyes and was possibly wearing a grey tracksuit.

"He also has links to Lewes, Eastbourne and Hastings.

"If you have seen Kai or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting serial 1311 of 23/09.”

