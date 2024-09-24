A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing 14-year-old Kai?
"He was last seen on Monday evening (23 September) in Ringmer.
"Kai is 5’ 9”, with brown curly hair, green/blue eyes and was possibly wearing a grey tracksuit.
"He also has links to Lewes, Eastbourne and Hastings.
"If you have seen Kai or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting serial 1311 of 23/09.”
