Kai, 14, was last on Monday, September 23 in Ringmer a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing 14-year-old Kai?

"He was last seen on Monday evening (23 September) in Ringmer.

"Kai is 5’ 9”, with brown curly hair, green/blue eyes and was possibly wearing a grey tracksuit.

"He also has links to Lewes, Eastbourne and Hastings.

"If you have seen Kai or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting serial 1311 of 23/09.”

