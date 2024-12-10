Police launch investigation following ‘deliberate ignition’ to block of flats in West Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an investigation following a ‘deliberate ignition’ to a block of flats in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to St Cuthmans Road in Steyning following a report of a fire on Tuesday, December 10.

The fire service confirmed that eight people were rescued from the blaze and left the scene at 4.20am after the flames had been extinguished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident Sussex Police confirmed that it had launched an arson investigation and have appealed to the public for assitance.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to St Cuthmans Road in Steyning following a report of a fire on Tuesday, December 10. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers assisted West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service at the scene, and the fire was extinguished.

“A number of people were safely evacuated from the address; no injuries were reported.

“The incident is being investigated as suspected deliberate ignition, and anyone with any information including video footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 69 of 10/12.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”