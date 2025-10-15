Police prepare file for coroner following death of man in Horsham
Sussex Police say a file is being prepared for the coroner following the death of a man in Horsham on Saturday (October 11).
Emergency services were alerted after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man in North Street near The Capitol Theatre at around 7.40am.
Sadly, the man was declared dead at the scene and his next of kin were informed.
A Sussex Police spokesperson, confirming that details were being sent to the coroner, said: “Our condolences are with his family.”
They added: “We are currently treating the incident as not suspicious.”