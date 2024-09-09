Police are looking for Simone, 31, missing from Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police

Sussex Police are continuing to search for a woman who is missing from Eastbourne.

Simone, 31, was last seen in Cavendish Avenue on Friday, September 6, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We are continuing to appeal to find missing Simone, aged 31, from Eastbourne.

"Simone is 5'6" with a Goth style appearance and dress which includes a long black gown, purple wig and black and white stripe shoes.

“Anyone who sees Simone or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 967 of 06/09.”