Police respond to collision in Worthing as car pictured in road-side bushes

By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:08 BST
Police officers responded to a road traffic incident in Worthing

A police car was pictured on Littlehampton Road, after a car left the road and ended up in bush es, next to a stretch of pavement.

The police have since confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the collision.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was a two-vehicle collision. No injuries were reported, and no arrests made.”

