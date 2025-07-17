A police car was pictured on Littlehampton Road, after a car left the road and ended up in bush es, next to a stretch of pavement.
The police have since confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the collision.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was a two-vehicle collision. No injuries were reported, and no arrests made.”
1. Worthing police incident
A police car was pictured on Littlehampton Road, after a car left the road and ended up in bushes, next to a stretch of pavement. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
