Police search for 34-year-old man missing from East Sussex village

Police announced on Facebook at 10.30pm on Saturday, July 5: “We are searching for Matthew, who is missing from Herstmonceux.”

Police said: “Matthew, 34, is believed to have been missing since around 11.45pm on Friday (4 July), and was seen to board a train from Polegate towards Lewes at 5am this morning (5 July).

“He is described as having long blond hair with a beard and is believed to be wearing grey shorts, a khaki hoodie and no shoes. Travelling by either train or on foot, Matthew has links to Tooting, Clapham, Balham and Victoria in London, as well as Oxford and Watford.

“If you can help, please call 999, quoting 1164 of 5/7.”