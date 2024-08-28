Police search for man reported missing in East Sussex
Police have appealed for help locating a man who has been reported missing from a town in East Sussex.
Sussex Police said they are ‘concerned’ for the 54-year-old who was reported missing from Lewes yesterday (Tuesday, August 27).
He is believed to still be ‘around the Lewes area’, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Giles, 54, is 6’ tall with a shaved head and stubble, and believed to be wearing shorts and a black raincoat.
“He is thought to be around the Lewes area.
“If you see him or can help, please call 999, quoting serial 1002 of 27/08.”
