Police search for man reported missing in East Sussex

Police released these images of the missing man. Photo: Sussex Police

Police have appealed for help locating a man who has been reported missing from a town in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said they are ‘concerned’ for the 54-year-old who was reported missing from Lewes yesterday (Tuesday, August 27).

He is believed to still be ‘around the Lewes area’, according to Sussex Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Giles, 54, is 6’ tall with a shaved head and stubble, and believed to be wearing shorts and a black raincoat.

“He is thought to be around the Lewes area.

“If you see him or can help, please call 999, quoting serial 1002 of 27/08.”