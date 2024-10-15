Police search for teenage girl, 13, missing in Sussex
Police are searching for a teenage girl who has gone missing in Sussex.
Amelia, 13, was last seen at Seaford Railway Station at about 6.45pm yesterday (October 14), according to Sussex Police.
She has links to Rye, Hastings, Rother, Eastbourne, Brighton, Crawley and London, Sussex Police said.
“Amelia is 5’5”, and has long blonde/red hair,” a spokesperson for the police force said.
“She is believed to have long false eyelashes, and was wearing a black top and black leggings.
“If you see Amelia, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 101 quoting serial 1172 of 14/10.”
