Police search for teenage girl, 13, missing in Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 16:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are searching for a teenage girl who has gone missing in Sussex.

Amelia, 13, was last seen at Seaford Railway Station at about 6.45pm yesterday (October 14), according to Sussex Police.

She has links to Rye, Hastings, Rother, Eastbourne, Brighton, Crawley and London, Sussex Police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Amelia is 5’5”, and has long blonde/red hair,” a spokesperson for the police force said.

Amelia. Photo: Sussex PoliceAmelia. Photo: Sussex Police
Amelia. Photo: Sussex Police

“She is believed to have long false eyelashes, and was wearing a black top and black leggings.

“If you see Amelia, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 101 quoting serial 1172 of 14/10.”

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceSussexRyeHastingsEastbourneBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice