Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a teenager who has gone missing from East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed, from Eastbourne, was last seen at about 4.15pm on Christmas Eve (December 24), Sussex Police said.

The 16-year-old also has links to the Hastings area, according to the police force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Mohammed is 5'8", of stocky build with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a black puffa-style jacket and dark jeans.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 1242 of 24/12.”