Police search for teenager missing from East Sussex
Police are searching for a teenager who has gone missing from East Sussex.
Mohammed, from Eastbourne, was last seen at about 4.15pm on Christmas Eve (December 24), Sussex Police said.
The 16-year-old also has links to the Hastings area, according to the police force.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Mohammed is 5'8", of stocky build with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a black puffa-style jacket and dark jeans.
"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 1242 of 24/12.”
