Published 30th Dec 2024
Police are searching for a teenager who has gone missing from East Sussex.

Mohammed, from Eastbourne, was last seen at about 4.15pm on Christmas Eve (December 24), Sussex Police said.

The 16-year-old also has links to the Hastings area, according to the police force.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Mohammed is 5'8", of stocky build with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a black puffa-style jacket and dark jeans.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 1242 of 24/12.”

