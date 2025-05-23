Police ‘urgently searching’ for 16-year-old missing from Crawley Down

Crawley Police have announced that they are looking for a missing teen from Crawley Down.

Police said on Faceboook: “We are urgently searching for 16-year-old Callum, who has been reported missing from Crawley Down.

“Callum was last seen in the area on Thursday (22 May) and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“He is described as 5’ 8” and of slim build, and was last seen wearing a white jacket, trousers and possibly a pair of white Jordan trainers. Callum is known to have links to the Tunbridge Wells area.

“If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1212 of 22/05.”