Police with riot shields attend Eastbourne incident - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 15:25 BST
Police with riot shields are on the scene of an ongoing incident in Eastbourne today (Thursday, October 31).

A section of Seaside Road, between Cavendish Place and the bus stop near the Hippodrome, has been closed off.

It comes following reports of ‘items being thrown out of a window and a man spitting at passers-by’, according to Sussex Police.

A large police presence is on the scene of the incident, which is still ongoing.

Photographs from the scene show officers armed with riot shields entering a residential building.

Photo from the scene

Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photo from the scene

Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photo from the scene

Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photo from the scene

Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

