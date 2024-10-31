A section of Seaside Road, between Cavendish Place and the bus stop near the Hippodrome, has been closed off.
It comes following reports of ‘items being thrown out of a window and a man spitting at passers-by’, according to Sussex Police.
A large police presence is on the scene of the incident, which is still ongoing.
Photographs from the scene show officers armed with riot shields entering a residential building.
1. Police with riot shields attend Eastbourne incident - in pictures
