Power restored to Eastbourne homes and businesses following outage
A fault with an underground cable in Grove Road left properties in the BN21 4 area without power this morning.
About 32 customers were affected, according to UK Power Networks.
The issue was fully resolved at 3.23pm.
In an earlier statement, a spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers have advised they have been able to locate the fault on the underground cabling and made a cut in the cable, which has allowed them to restore power to a section of network.
“They are now excavating on the other side of the fault to be able to do the same thing, which will isolate the fault and allow them to restore power to the final properties affected.
"However due to the excavation work still needed, we have had to make another change to the estimated time frame.”
Temporary traffic lights were in place while engineers worked.
Nuts Hair and Beauty confirmed via social media that it would be rearranging customers’ appointments due to the outage.
