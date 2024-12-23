£2.4m to be spent on six new fire engines for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service fleet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is to spend £2.4m on six new fire engines for its fleet.

The vehicles will replace six of the oldest appliances in the fleet – four of which are over 20 years old and two of which are 16 years old.

The decision to use the money, which was budgeted for in the Fleet Capital Replacement Programme, was taken on Friday (December 20) by Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire & rescue.

The new 16-tonne engines will hold 1,800 litres of water and will cost £400,000 each.

A tendering process will be carried out, with the aim of awarding contracts by March 2025.

A report from Chief Fire Officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, said the new vehicles would bring a number of benefits.

They include: improved vehicle and firefighting technology; a clean-cab concept that reduces firefighters’ exposure to contaminants; meeting higher Euro 6 emission standards; supporting the county council’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2030; reducing maintenance costs; and reducing the risk of failure of emergency response vehicles.