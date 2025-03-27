Railway line closure in West Sussex after reports of fire service dealing with incident near Pulborough

Southern has reported a railway line closure this morning (Thursday, March 27).

A post on X at 5.28am said: “The fire brigade is currently dealing with an incident near Pulborough. Due to this, all lines between Barnham and Horsham are blocked in either direction.”

They said: “Due to the line closure, the following stations will not be served until further notice: Arundel, Amberley, Pulborough, Billingshurst, Christ's Hospital.”

At 5.56am Southern said: “You can use your ticket at no extra cost to travel on the following alternative services: Alternative Southern and Thameslink services towards your destination. London Underground services on any reasonable route. If you are travelling now, you will need to travel via Brighton and Hove for services towards London.”

Passengers are advised to check their journey and allow for at least 45 minutes more time to arrive at their destination. Visit www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates for more information. Southern said on their website that there will be no trains until 10am.

At 6.22am they said: “You can now also use your ticket at no extra cost on alternative Great Western services. You can also continue to use the following alternatives at no additional cost: Alternative Southern and Thameslink services towards your destination. London Underground services on any reasonable route.”

At 6.24am they said the fire service is at the scene and assessing the damage to the line.

At 7.20am Southern said: “A limited amount of rail replacement buses are on the road and on route to various stations. These will not be able to be advertised with timings, but please speak with station staff for up to date info on their routes. You can still use the pre-advertised ticket acceptance and no cost to yourself.”

UPDATE: At 8.14am Southern said: “There will still be no train service at either Pulborough or Arundel until further notice. Rail replacement buses have been requested to run between Horsham, Pulborough, Amberley, and Arundel. A limited number are now confirmed, and where running will be advertised.”