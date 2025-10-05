'Rescued one person' - Firefighters join response to collision on busy Crawley roundabout
Firefighters joined police officers and paramedics at the Hazelwick roundabout – on Crawley Avenue – around 10am, on Sunday (October 4).
Whilst the incident was ongoing, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service asked motorists to ‘please avoid the area’ and ‘allow firefighters to work safely’.
A spokesperson for the fire service later added: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender to the scene. Upon arrival crews found a collision involving one vehicle and rescued one person from the vehicle.
“The road was closed to allow emergency service personnel to work safely.
“The last crew left the scene at 11.11am.”
Sussex Police confirmed that one driver was taken to hospital with ‘minor injuries’, after the ‘two-vehicle collision’.