East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters from across the county were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze at a residential property.

Surrounding buildings were also affected.

The incident led to a road closure in the area from around 5am, according to the AA’s traffic alert.

The fire broke out near Staplecross on Northiam Road.

The B2165 on Northiam Road was closed to traffic both ways between Forge Lane and Ellenwhorne Lane due to the fire, the AA said.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in Northiam Road, Staplecross.

“Firefighters were called out at 4.20am on May 7 to reports of a fire at a domestic property also affecting surrounding buildings.”

The spokesperson said the incident started to be scaled back from around 7.45am, with six fire engines at the scene.

People were advised to avoid the area, with residents urged to keep windows and doors closed.

Crews started damping down to ensure the fire was out by Wednesday afternoon, ESFRS said, with two fire engines remaining at the scene.

The blaze had been completely extinguished by the early evening, ESFRS added.

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters worked extremely hard, using 30 breathing apparatus used, five main jets and three hose reel jets to tackle the fire, utilising water from fire hydrants and a water bowser. Thermal imaging cameras were also used to check for hotspots.

“At the height of the incident there were eight fire engines, with crews from Broad Oak, Battle, The Ridge, Bohemia Road, Bexhill, Rye, Wadhurst, Hailsham, Eastbourne, Heathfield and Newhaven in attendance throughout the day, as well as the Command Unit (Bexhill), Water Carrier (Uckfield), Dual Purpose Truck (Uckfield) and support from Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

“Crews quickly ensured the owner of the property was safe and two neighbouring properties were also evacuated at the time of the incident.

“There were no casualties reported and the cause of the fire will be investigated in due course.”

