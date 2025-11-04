Residents evacuated as seven fire engines attend incident at high-rise building Brighton

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said residents were evacuated from their flats during an incident in Brighton.

ESFRS said they were called at 6.50pm on Monday, November 3, to reports of a fire in a building on Wellington Road.

As the incident was taking place, they said the fire was affecting a flat on the fourth floor. But the fire service said there were no reports of injuries.

A spokesperson said: “Because the building is a high-rise, a large number of fire engines are in attendance. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

The fire service said residents were evacuated during an incident at a high-rise building in Brighton on Monday evening, November 3

In an 8pm update, ESFRS confirmed that the fire had been put out.

A spokesperson said: “Seven fire engines, an Ariel Ladder Platform and the Command Support Unit attended, and we were well supported by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Police and Ambulance. Residents on the fourth floor were evacuated from their flats, and checks were made on the residents on the floors directly above and below the fire.

“A fire investigation will be completed. Members of the public are asked to continue to avoid the area.”

