Residents urged to avoid area after ‘unexploded historic ordnance’ found near bridge in West Sussex
Officers were called to Arundel after the suspected ordnance was found on the banks of the River Arun, rear the bridge at Queen Street, after it was reported on Friday, May 2.
Police confirmed that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are currently on scene to safely remove the ordnance and have urged residents to avoid the area while the matter is dealt with.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are currently responding to what is believed to be an unexploded historic ordnance found on the banks of the River Arun, near the bridge at Queen Street, Arundel, reported just before 1pm on Friday, May 2.
“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are currently on scene to safely remove the ordnance.
“A cordon is being set up as a precaution, while we assess the situation and to keep the public safe.
“Access to Arundel via Queen Street, the High Street and the Causeway are currently restricted, and we urge residents to avoid the area while this matter is dealt with.
“Officers thank the public for their patience.”
