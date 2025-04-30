Residents urged to close doors and windows following fire at East Sussex wood recycling centre

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is asking people near a wood recycling centre on the Hailsham Road outside Polegate to close doors and windows.

Crews were called to the Cophall Wood area, just outside Polegate at 1.11pm on April 30 2025

There was a fire in a skip in a waste sorting area and water was applied prior to the crews arrival.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that there continues to be smoke in the area.

The spokesperson added: “A dry agent will now be used to completely put out any remaining smoldering material.

“Any type of smoke can be an irritant and we are asking people to avoid the area, and keep doors and windows closed.”

