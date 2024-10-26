Joshua Southgate, 20, from Broadwater, died after the blue Yamaha he was riding collided with a white Ford Transit Connect.

The incident happened on the A27 westbound at Clapham – near Worthing – about 5.17pm on Monday, September 23.

A month on, a motorbike ride-out has been held in his memory.

Ahead of the event, the organisers wrote on Facebook: “Rain or shine this ride for Josh will be going ahead. Start from Lancing car park leaving 12:30; along through to the lancing A27 roundabout; take the A27 to Lyons Farm; go through Worthing past his work at Bacon Estate Agents; from there head up the A27 towards Arundel passing his crash site; from there head up to Whiteways café where the ride will end.

"Josh unfortunately lost his life in a motorbike accident – this ride will be for him. He loved his bikes, his family and his friends.”

A GoFundMe page was launched to financially support Joshua’s family. So far, more than £4,600 has been raised.

Harrison Thompkins, who set up the the fundraising page, wrote: “Josh was a man with a heart of gold.

"He was a true gentleman, he always had time to listen, to talk and to laugh.

"His passion for his family, his friends and his bike made everyone that spent time around him feel happier, valued and loved by him.

"He truly cared. He was level headed, sensible and also knew how to have a lot of fun.

"He would always have your back, always be in contact with you and always have a cheeky smile, even if you knew he wasn’t feeling 100 per cent.

"He adored his parents. He loved both his mum and dad so much that words cannot describe.

"He loved going on rides with his dad. He loved cleaning his bike because he hated having it dirty.

"He loved the gym, always trying to convince you to get a membership to go with him. He loved everything and everyone.”

Harrison said Joshua’s death ‘has left a massive void in my life that won’t be filled’, adding: “Rest in eternal peace Joshua Southgate.

"This GoFundMe is just to help show Josh’s family the support that they have and to help out with any costs that they may need to cover.”

If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshes-end-of-life-costsfamily-relief.

1 . Ride-out held in memory of man who died after A27 collision A convoy of motorbikes rode through Lancing, Worthing and Arundel in memory of 20-year-old Joshua Southgate, who died on the A27 last month. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

