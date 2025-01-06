A flood alert has been issued for Upper Arun – meaning ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’.

The Environment Agency alert read: “The River Arun is high and rising – 50mm of rain, nearly half a month's worth, has been recorded since Saturday.

"From 10am on Monday, flooding will affect the A29 at Pulborough. Water will be extensive through fields and will affect gardens and properties.”

Photos taken on Monday, January 6 showed vehicles driving through River Arun floodwater on the A272 near Wisborough Green and the A29 at Pulborough.

This came after torrential rainfall over the weekend, which was proceeded by heavy snow. Multiple flood alerts and warnings are in place across Sussex.

One of the flood alert areas is the Rivers Arun, North River, Kird and Par Brook.

The Environment Agency reported on Monday morning: “The River Arun is still very high near Pulborough, but is now falling in all communities, following Sunday's rain.

"Flooding will continue to affect gardens of isolated properties between Broadbridge Heath and Pallingham Quay.

"Only residual flood impacts are expected in Horsham, where river levels have already fallen a little further. Only showers are forecast Monday and Tuesday.

"The river should continue to fall. River levels should return nearer to normal in Horsham and Broadbridge Heath by Tuesday. However river levels will remain higher than normal near Pallingham all week.

"Another 10-20mm of rain is forecast on Wednesday and also on Friday, which could cause river levels to rise.

"Minor flood impacts will again be possible Wednesday. Flood protection products are recommended to be kept installed in Wanford, if you have them.

"Our automatic sluice at Provender Mill is operating to help reduce the risk of flooding through Horsham.”

Residents have been told to expect an update by 2pm on Tuesday, January 7.

