A flood warning is is still in place for Pulborough on the River Arun – meaning ‘flooding is expected’ and residents should ‘act now’.

As reported at 11.45pm, the water level at Swan Bridge was 4.25 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 4.36 metres.

The Environment Agency warning on Monday (January 6) read: “The River Arun is high and rising – 50mm of rain, nearly half a month's worth, has been recorded since Saturday.”

This warning – for the River Arun at Pulborough, including Greatham Bridge – has since been updated. It now reads: “The River Arun is high, but now slowly falling at Pulborough, following Sunday's rainfall. Flooding will continue to affect the A29 at Pulborough.

"Water will be extensive through fields and will affect gardens and properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner, Pulborough, near to Swan Bridge and Bridge Cottages, Greatham. Only scattered showers are forecast Tuesday.

“Flood risk should reduce by Tuesday evening, but river levels will not return nearer to normal until the weekend. Another 10-20mm of rain is forecast on Wednesday and again on Friday, which will slow the fall, and could cause a small river rise and flood risk to increase.

"Some roads, including the A29 at Pulborough, may be affected by flood water, please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. Our pumps in Pulborough are running to help reduce the risk of flooding.”

Residents have been told to expect an update by 3pm on Tuesday, January 7.

Flood alert are also still in place for Upper Arun and Lower Arun, meaning ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’.

The flood alert areas are the Rivers Arun, Chilt, Stor and Tortington Stream as well as North River, Kird and Par Brook. An update was expected for Lower Arun at 12pm on Tuesday – and 2pm for Upper Arun.

The latest flood alert for Upper Arun reads: “Flooding will continue to affect gardens of isolated properties between Broadbridge Heath and Pallingham Quay. Only residual flood impacts are expected in Horsham, where river levels have already fallen a little further.

"The river should continue to fall. River levels should return nearer to normal in Horsham and Broadbridge Heath by Tuesday. However river levels will remain higher than normal near Pallingham all week.

"Another 10-20mm of rain is forecast on Wednesday and also on Friday, which could cause river levels to rise. Minor flood impacts will again be possible Wednesday.

"Flood protection products are recommended to be kept installed in Wanford, if you have them. Our automatic sluice at Provender Mill is operating to help reduce the risk of flooding through Horsham.”

The Lower Arun alert reads: “Water will be extensive through fields and will affect gardens and properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner, Pulborough, near to Swan Bridge and Bridge Cottages, Greatham. For four hours after each high tide (4pm and 4am), water will be close to the tops of the banks near Houghton Bridge, Amberley and may approach riverside properties, including near St Edmunds Cottage, Houghton.

"Only minimal impacts are expected in Arundel. Another 10-20mm of rain is forecast on Wednesday and again on Friday, which could prolong flood risk.

“Flood protection products are recommended to be kept installed in Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel, if you have them. Our pumps in Pulborough are running to help reduce the risk of flooding.”

Photos taken on Monday showed vehicles driving through River Arun floodwater on the A272 near Wisborough Green and the A29 at Pulborough.

This came after torrential rainfall over the weekend, which was proceeded by heavy snow. Multiple flood alerts and warnings are in place across Sussex.

