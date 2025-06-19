RNLI called after person was 'believed to have entered the water' in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 08:10 BST
The emergency services were called to Goring after reports a man had entered the water.

RNLI volunteers from Shoreham were diverted from their training exercise sessions on Wednesday (June 18) to two calls for assistance – on a ‘busy afternoon and evening for our lifeboat crews’.

"The all weather lifeboat responded to search for a missing person who was believed to have entered the water at Goring,” the Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station confirmed on Thursday morning.

"While the search was continuing with local coastguard teams and other emergency services, HM Coastguard diverted the all weather lifeboat to immediately proceed to Brighton to a report of a person in difficulty in the water with a dog.

"Our inshore lifeboat was then tasked to take over the search at Goring. Once on scene it was established that the missing person had been safely located ashore.”

For more information on the Brighton incident, visit: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/man-and-his-dog-rescued-off-sussex-coastline-as-helicopter-joins-emergency-response-5184087

Goring incident

An inshore lifeboat was tasked to take over a search at Goring. Once on scene it was established that the missing person had been 'safely located ashore'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Goring incident

An inshore lifeboat was tasked to take over a search at Goring. Once on scene it was established that the missing person had been 'safely located ashore'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

