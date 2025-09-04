Road blocked after collision between Chichester and Bognor Regis
A collision has been reported on a road between Chichester and Bognor Regis.
According to AA Traffic News, there is heavy traffic in the North Bersted area – with a road closure in place on Thursday evening (September 4).
A traffic notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on B2259 Chichester Road both ways from the petrol station to A259 Gladius Way.”
Meanwhile, a level crossing fault – which was causing road and rail delays between Chichester and Barnham – has been repaired.
Police officers were called to attend and control the flow of traffic, according to Southern Rail.