Road blocked after collision between Chichester and Bognor Regis

A collision has been reported on a road between Chichester and Bognor Regis.

According to AA Traffic News, there is heavy traffic in the North Bersted area – with a road closure in place on Thursday evening (September 4).

A traffic notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on B2259 Chichester Road both ways from the petrol station to A259 Gladius Way.”

Meanwhile, a level crossing fault – which was causing road and rail delays between Chichester and Barnham – has been repaired.

Police officers were called to attend and control the flow of traffic, according to Southern Rail.