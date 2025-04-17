Road blocked and Emergency services called to fire at flat in Eastbourne
Emergency services were called just before 3pm on Thursday, April 17 to Whitely Road following reports of a fire at a flat.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue have urged residents to avoid the area and the road has been partially blocked following the incident.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue service said: “We were called at 2.52pm on April 17 to reports of a fire at a flat in Whitley Road, Eastbourne.
“Three fire engines are currently in attendance from Eastbourne and Pevensey.
“Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and are currently using a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan for smoke clearance.
“Please avoid the area.
“As of 4.23pm one fire engine and one officer remain on scene.
“One casualty has been handed over to the care of the ambulance service.
“Crews have also completed a 'hot strike' providing targeted home safety advice to local residents.”
