Emergency services called to Worthing fire

Sussex Police said that at approximately 1.45pm on Sunday, March 16, crews were called to help tackle a fire in Twyford Road, Worthing.

Police also urged residents to avoid the area as well as to close windows at the scene of the fire.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services are currently attending a fire in Twyford Road, Worthing.

"Please ensure your windows are kept closed while services work at the scene, and we ask you avoid the area where possible at this time.”

The AA also reported that Twyford Road was blocked southbound from Greenland Road to Burnham Road due to the fire.

Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further comment.

