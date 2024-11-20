A road is closed in Newick due to a building fire

A road is closed in Newick this evening (Wednesday, November 20) due to a building fire.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Allington Road is closed both ways from A272 Station Road to Church Road.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called at 2.59pm to a fire at a domestic property.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: "Four fire engines are in attendance with firefighters from Uckfield and Crowborough and support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Crews are currently using six breathing apparatus, one main line jet and high pressure hose reels to tackle the fire. There are no reports of casualties.”

The fire service said members of the public should avoid the area.

An update at 4.30pm said: “The incident has been scaled back to three fire engines. Please continue to avoid the area.”

Another update at 4.35pm said: “Crews are now damping down and turning over to ensure the fire is fully out.”