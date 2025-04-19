Road in Hastings closed after collision
A collision has been reported in Hastings.
Elphinstone Road has been reported as closed after the incident on Saturday (April 19).
An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed due to crash on Elphinstone Road both ways from Hoads Wood Road to Blacklands Drive. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 10.12am.
Sussex Police has been approached for more information.
