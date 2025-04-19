Road reopens in Hastings after police incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A road in Hastings was temporarily closed after a police incident.
Elphinstone Road was as closed after the incident on Saturday morning (April 19).
AA Traffic News reported that the road was closed both ways from Hoads Wood Road to Blacklands Drive. Traffic was said to be coping well.
The incident was first reported at 10.12am.
Sussex Police has since confirmed that officers were called to assist with a road closure on Elphinstone Road ‘while a vehicle was recovered’.
An AA map shows the road is now open.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.