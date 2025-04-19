Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road in Hastings was temporarily closed after a police incident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elphinstone Road was as closed after the incident on Saturday morning (April 19).

AA Traffic News reported that the road was closed both ways from Hoads Wood Road to Blacklands Drive. Traffic was said to be coping well.

The incident was first reported at 10.12am.

Sussex Police has since confirmed that officers were called to assist with a road closure on Elphinstone Road ‘while a vehicle was recovered’.

An AA map shows the road is now open.