Roads reopened and residents able to return following controlled explosion in Eastbourne

People were evacuated from 160 properties in Eastbourne town centre when the bomb squad was called to deal with a 'bottle of unidentified liquid'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams were sent to Hyde Road on Monday evening (June 23) after the liquid was found by contractors during a house clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bomb disposal robot pictured as residents evacuated from homes in Eastbourne after ‘unidentified liquid’ found

A rest centre for displaced residents was set up by Eastbourne Borough Council at the Town Hall in Grove Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, residents were told they could return to their homes. Police said the discovery was not ‘terror-related’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “EOD teams have now carried out a controlled explosion of the item and a further search of the property where it was found, and are satisfied there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, the cordon is being lifted and residents in affected properties will be able to return to their homes. The roads that had closed have also now reopened.”

Bomb disposal robot pictured as residents evacuated from homes in Eastbourne after ‘unidentified liquid’ found

Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “I’d like to thank local residents, businesses and the wider community for their patience and understanding. It is thanks to their co-operation, and the support of our partner agencies, that we have been able to bring this incident to a swift and safe conclusion.

“Public safety will always be our number one priority, and it was important that we took the necessary precautions that we did to ensure the safety of everyone in the vicinity.

“The item has been safely destroyed and disposed of and no further items of concern have been found inside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are not treating this as terror-related and it is not believed to be linked to any other incidents in the area.”

Councillor Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “The emergency services, council officers and other partner agencies are to be congratulated for their superb response to the major incident in Eastbourne."