Roedean and Newhaven fire engines attend incident at residential building in Brighton

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) have announced that four engines are at the scene of a fire in Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ESFRS said they were called at 9.03am on Wednesday, July 2, to reports of a fire at a domestic residential building in Percival Terrace, Brighton.

A spokesperson said: “There are currently four fire engines in attendance with crews from Preston Circus, Roedean and Newhaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crews have been using 6 x breathing apparatus and 2 x hosereel jets to tackle the fire. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area and, if in the local area, keep windows and doors closed. Police and Ambulance are also in attendance.

“As of 9.50am the fire is now out and ventilation in progress.”