Roedean and Newhaven fire engines attend incident at residential building in Brighton

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) have announced that four engines are at the scene of a fire in Brighton.

ESFRS said they were called at 9.03am on Wednesday, July 2, to reports of a fire at a domestic residential building in Percival Terrace, Brighton.

A spokesperson said: “There are currently four fire engines in attendance with crews from Preston Circus, Roedean and Newhaven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Crews have been using 6 x breathing apparatus and 2 x hosereel jets to tackle the fire. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area and, if in the local area, keep windows and doors closed. Police and Ambulance are also in attendance.

“As of 9.50am the fire is now out and ventilation in progress.”

Related topics:NewhavenPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice