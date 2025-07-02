Roedean and Newhaven fire engines attend incident at residential building in Brighton
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) have announced that four engines are at the scene of a fire in Brighton.
ESFRS said they were called at 9.03am on Wednesday, July 2, to reports of a fire at a domestic residential building in Percival Terrace, Brighton.
A spokesperson said: “There are currently four fire engines in attendance with crews from Preston Circus, Roedean and Newhaven.
“Crews have been using 6 x breathing apparatus and 2 x hosereel jets to tackle the fire. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area and, if in the local area, keep windows and doors closed. Police and Ambulance are also in attendance.
“As of 9.50am the fire is now out and ventilation in progress.”
