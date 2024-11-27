Rolled over car caused West Sussex village road closure
The emergency services closed a road in West Sussex after a car rolled over.
AA Traffic News reported the incident in the Chichester district this morning (Wednesday, November 27).
The traffic notice read: “Road blocked and heavy traffic due to rolled over car on Kirdford Road both ways from Skiff Lane to Linfold Road."
Delays were reported in Wisborough Green and Kirdford.
South East Coast Ambulance Service joined the emergency response.
A spokesperson said: “SECAmb were called at approximately 9.15am today to reports of an RTC involving one car which had rolled over. Crews assessed one patient at the scene who had no injuries.”