The emergency services closed a road in West Sussex after a car rolled over.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News reported the incident in the Chichester district this morning (Wednesday, November 27).

The traffic notice read: “Road blocked and heavy traffic due to rolled over car on Kirdford Road both ways from Skiff Lane to Linfold Road."

Delays were reported in Wisborough Green and Kirdford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emergency services closed a road in West Sussex after a car rolled over. Photo: Stock image / National World

South East Coast Ambulance Service joined the emergency response.

A spokesperson said: “SECAmb were called at approximately 9.15am today to reports of an RTC involving one car which had rolled over. Crews assessed one patient at the scene who had no injuries.”