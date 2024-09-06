Royal Mail office evacuated after fire at Sussex depot

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:23 BST
A Royal Mail office in Sussex was evacuated after a fire this morning (Friday, September 6).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a fire at a Royal Mail Office, in North Road, Brighton, at 10.17am.

"Three appliances attended, following reports of a van fire,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and two main jets to tackle the fire, which is now out.

“The building was evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

Related topics:SussexRoyal MailBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice