Royal Mail office evacuated after fire at Sussex depot
A Royal Mail office in Sussex was evacuated after a fire this morning (Friday, September 6).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a fire at a Royal Mail Office, in North Road, Brighton, at 10.17am.
"Three appliances attended, following reports of a van fire,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and two main jets to tackle the fire, which is now out.
“The building was evacuated. Please avoid the area.”
