Runaway horses spark police action after galloping onto Sussex road dodging cars

Shocked drivers came to an abrupt halt when two runaway horses galloped along the centre of the carriageway on a Sussex road.

The horses managed to dodge cars as they bolted south on Rusper Road at Ifield in Crawley at around 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday January 19).

Motorists managed to slow down and put on their hazard warning lights. One said: “I managed to stop when I saw the horses come towards me on the road but I was worried one of them was going to bolt into my car.”

A number of people alerted Sussex Police. A spokesperson said: “The horses were safely secured and the owner came to collect them soon after.”