Section of A24 in West Sussex closed following crash

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 14:30 BST
A section of the A24 in West Sussex has been closed following a crash.

The AA has reported that the A24, Worthing Road, northbound, is closed and there is slow traffic due from the B2133 in Ashington to the B2135 Steyning Road in West Grinstead.

The crash was reported at 12pm with emergency services called to the scene of the incident.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

A section of the A24 in West Sussex has been closed following a crash. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

1. Section of A24 in West Sussex closed following crash

A section of the A24 in West Sussex has been closed following a crash. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:A24AshingtonSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice