Section of A24 in West Sussex closed following crash

The AA has reported that the A24, Worthing Road, northbound, is closed and there is slow traffic due from the B2133 in Ashington to the B2135 Steyning Road in West Grinstead.
The crash was reported at 12pm with emergency services called to the scene of the incident.
Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.
