Section of A259 closed by Sussex Police amid reports of 'disturbance'
A259 Marine Parade was reported as in both directions – between Eaton Place and Paston Place – due to a police incident on Friday afternoon (July 18).
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are currently responding to a report of a man causing a disturbance in Marine Parade, Brighton. This has included objects being thrown from a flat.
“A section of the A259 has been temporarily closed in both directions to ensure the safety of the public, emergency service responders and the man.
“He has been arrested in connection with the incident and is receiving medical treatment.”
The police said the road will be reopened ‘as soon as it is safe to do so’, adding: “We thank the public for their patience and understanding.”