Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident involving a motorcycle and a van. An air ambulance landed at the scene on Monday evening.

"The incident involving a blue Yamaha and a white Ford Transit Connect happened on the A27 westbound at Clapham, about 5.17pm on Monday, September 23,” a police spokesperson said, on Tuesday morning.

"The motorcyclist – a 20-year-old man from Worthing – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains at this time.

“The van driver – a 62-year-old man from Waterlooville in Hampshire – was uninjured.”

A section of the road was closed for ‘several hours’ to ‘allow for recovery and forensic examination’, police said.

A police spokesperson added: “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant dash cam or mobile footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Mildenhall.”

1 . A27 crash Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision near Worthing. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . A27 crash Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision near Worthing. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures