Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The A27 has been reopened after a man died 'following a fall' in West Sussex, the police have said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the A27 road closure ‘has now been lifted’ following an earlier incident in Shoreham-by-Sea in the early hours of this morning (Monday, October 7).

"A 28-year-old man from Brighton was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene following a fall from Mill Hill Road bridge,” a police spokesperson said.

"His next of kin have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for HM coroner.”

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 4.30am today.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA reported: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on A27 both ways between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A283 / Shoreham Flyover (Steyning turn off). Note change of location. Police confirm it is the Southwick / Shoreham side closed.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, a police spokesperson said: “A road closure is currently in place in both directions in the A27 at Shoreham following an incident where a man has sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said the A27 road closure ‘has now been lifted’ following an earlier incident in Shoreham-by-Sea in the early hours of this morning (Monday, October 7). Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

“The closure is in place on the eastbound carriageway between the Lancing Manor roundabout and westbound at Hangleton.

“A westbound closure is in place at the Holmbush roundabout and also at the Shoreham flyover. We ask those travelling to take alternate routes while emergency services work at the scene.”