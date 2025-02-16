Serious collision in Brighton sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury collision in Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The incident involving a BMW 5 Series and a Yamaha moped occurred at the junction of Paston Place and St George’s Road about 9.15pm on Wednesday 12 February.

"The moped rider, a 40-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries."

Police added that anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting reference 47250027938.