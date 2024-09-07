Serious collision in East Sussex on A259 leaves man in hospital: police appeal for information
A statement from Sussex Police read: “The collision involving a car and a pedestrian happened at the junction with Arundel Road shortly before 3am.
“The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.
"The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old man, was not injured. He has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and remains in custody at this time.
"Police are investigating, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to come forward.
"Temporary road closures were in place, but the road has now reopened.
“Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this incident was dealt with.”
Sussex Police have said information can be reported by emailing: [email protected] or reporting to Sussex Police online and quoting Operation Sheraton.
