Serious collision in West Sussex village sparks police appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in West Sussex.
In a statement, police said: “Emergency services have responded to a serious collision in Shermanbury, involving a motocycle and lorry.
"The collision happened in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, on Wednesday (25 June), just before 12.30pm.
"Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101 and anyone with dashcam footage to email [email protected], quoting Operations Shipment.”
Updates to follow.
