Sussex Police said they are appealing for information and witnesses after a serious collision near Newhaven.

The incident took place on Thursday, January 2, when emergency services were called to Lewes Road, near Piddinghoe, at about 12pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved the driver of a red Kia Sportage and an orange KTM motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man from Brighton, sustained life-changing injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition. The driver of the Kia, a 49-year-old local woman, was not injured.

“Officers are investigating and have appealed for anyone with relevant information to come forward. That includes anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time and prior to the collision. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Heysham.”