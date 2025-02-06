Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious collision near Uckfield.

Police said emergency services attended the scene of a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the A26 at Herons Ghyll at about 2.45pm on Wednesday, February 5.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved the driver of a white Hyundai I10, and the driver of a blue Hyundai Ioniq. The driver of the I10, a 25-year-old local woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains. The driver of the Ioniq, a 64-year-old local man, sustained minor injuries.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and want anyone with information to come forward. In particular, witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles in the area at the time are asked to report it to us. Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website or by emailing: [email protected] and quote Operation Clearwater.”