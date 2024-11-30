Serious crash on A27: police appeal after West Sussex man dies in three-car collision

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 15:18 BST
Sussex Police have confirmed that a man died in a crash on the A27 in West Sussex in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, November 30).

National Highways: South East has announced that the road was closed but they said it has now reopened between the A29 Fontwell West Roundabout and A285 TempleBar.

Emergency services rush to serious collision on A27

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Just after midnight on Saturday, November 30, officers responded to a road traffic collision on the A27, in the westbound carriageway in Fontwell, Arundel. Three vehicles were involved in the serious collision, and sadly, a 38-year-old man from Rustington was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The drivers of the other two vehicles and three passengers sustained minor injuries and were assessed by paramedics. A diversion continues to be in place around Fontwell roundabout, and we ask those travelling to avoid the area at this time.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have footage of the incident, we ask you contact police. You can do this by emailing [email protected] by calling 101 quoting Operation Vizsla.”

Sussex Police said they responded to the collision 'just after midnight' on Saturday, November 30, on the A27 in Fontwell, Arundel

1. Fontwell collision

Sussex Police said they responded to the collision 'just after midnight' on Saturday, November 30, on the A27 in Fontwell, Arundel Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Sussex Police said they responded to the collision 'just after midnight' on Saturday, November 30, on the A27 in Fontwell, Arundel

2. Fontwell collision

Sussex Police said they responded to the collision 'just after midnight' on Saturday, November 30, on the A27 in Fontwell, Arundel Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Sussex Police said they responded to the collision 'just after midnight' on Saturday, November 30, on the A27 in Fontwell, Arundel

3. Fontwell collision

Sussex Police said they responded to the collision 'just after midnight' on Saturday, November 30, on the A27 in Fontwell, Arundel Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Related topics:A27Sussex PoliceEmergency servicesArundel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice