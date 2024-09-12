Sussex Police said officers are ‘investigating a serious collision’ involving a bus and a cyclist in The Broadway, Crawley, just before 9pm on Wednesday (September 11).

"The male cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

“No one else was injured.

"Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the collision to email [email protected] quoting Operation Flitwick.”

Anyone with such footage of the incident has been asked to refrain from sharing it on social media, whilst the investigation continues.

1 . Cyclist in hospital after collision with bus in Crawley A cyclist has been left seriously hurt after a collision with a bus in Crawley, police have said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Cyclist in hospital after collision with bus in Crawley A cyclist has been left seriously hurt after a collision with a bus in Crawley, police have said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Cyclist in hospital after collision with bus in Crawley A cyclist has been left seriously hurt after a collision with a bus in Crawley, police have said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell